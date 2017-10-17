Conservatives name former Rebel Media director as 2019 campaign chair

Hamish Marshall is by all accounts bright and experienced. He has helped Andrew Scheer and the Conservative Party win before. But the man the federal Conservatives have hired to run their next election campaign comes with baggage that Scheer himself now wants to avoid — a connection to media outlet The Rebel.

If most Canadians know Marshall’s name at all, it’s probably because of that Rebel link. Like most campaign managers, the bespectacled and baby-faced Marshall stayed behind the scenes during Scheer’s leadership race.

But in August, as growing controversy swirled around The Rebel’s coverage of neo-Nazis and white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., Scheer began to face questions about Marshall’s role as a director of Rebel Media Ltd. and Scheer’s own willingness to grant interviews to the outlet.