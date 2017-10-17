Conservatives seek documents Morneau turned over to ethics watchdog

The Official Opposition wants the government to make public documents Finance Minister Bill Morneau handed over to the federal ethics watchdog, despite efforts from the Liberal government to keep the focus on its proposed tax reforms.

The Conservative Party is devoting Tuesday’s opposition day to a motion calling for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to table all the documents he has filled to the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner since taking office on Nov. 4, 2015 until mid July, when his party introduced their proposed tax changes.