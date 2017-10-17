How #MeToo lets any woman speak out on sexual harassment

Harvey Weinstein has retreated. The Hollywood mogul accused of sexually harassing and assaulting more than a dozen women in the entertainment industry is reportedly hiding out in Arizona where he will seek counselling for a supposed sex addiction.

In other words, we have reached the part of this story where the monster fades from view, and in his place a conversation begins about what those opposed to monstrous behaviour ought to do.

