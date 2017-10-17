I mean no disrespect when I say that I have a problem with #MeToo

No doubt you will have noticed your social media feeds filled with it, the simple little status update: #MeToo. The meme, an admission of sexual assault and harassment, has proliferated in recent days as the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to unfold.

Although the experiences range from groping and peeping to abuse of power and rape, the near-universality is still something to behold.

Perhaps it is even shocking to you. Perhaps realizing that this has happened to 10 of your friends — or 100, or 1,000 — will convince you there is a problem, if you weren’t previously convinced upon learning the number was more than one.