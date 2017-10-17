Liberals 35, Conservatives 31, NDP 16, Green 7: Nanos

Ballot – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 34.6 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 31.3 per cent, the NDP at 16.3 percent, the BQ at 7.2 per cent and the Greens at 7.3 per cent.

Accessible Voters – Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 54.4 per cent of Canadians say they would consider voting Liberal while 45.3 per cent would consider voting Conservative. Four in ten Canadians (40.6%) would consider voting NDP while 37.1 per cent and 33.5 per cent of Canadians would consider voting for the BQ and Green parties respectively.

Preferred Prime Minister – Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 41.9 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (22.5%), Mulcair/Singh (8.7%) and May (5.3%). Twenty per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred. (Note: this was the second week that Jagmeet Singh, the newly elected leader of the NDP was included in the tracking).

Qualities of a Good Political Leader – More than six in ten Canadians (60.0%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 38.9 per cent believe Mulcair/Singh have the qualities of a good political leader. One in three Canadians (32.7%) say Scheer has the qualities of a good political leader, while 35.5 per cent believe the same about May. One in four (27.6%) said Martine Ouellet has the qualities of a good political leader (QC only). (Note: this was the second week that Jagmeet Singh, the newly elected leader of the NDP was included in the tracking).

Nanos Party Power Index – The Nanos Index which is a composite of a series of measures including ballot and leadership impressions has the Liberals with 57.3 points, the Conservatives 48.5 points, the NDP 43.8 points, the Greens 33.5 points and the BQ 28.2 points (QC only).

The full Nanos Research report is available here..