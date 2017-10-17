Liberals are knifing Liberals in public. Ah, nostalgia.

Justin Trudeau has never been very fond of the “old” Liberal party — “old” generally being defined as people who were Liberals before Trudeau became leader.

Is he paying a price now for that bias against the party’s history?

Trudeau, who spent his childhood at 24 Sussex Dr., is probably one of the few people in Canada who can legitimately claim to have been ‘born’ a Liberal. Yet he has demonstrated, over and over again, that he wasn’t all that into the party as it existed under his father and subsequent leaders.

During his run for the leadership in 2012-13, when his party had plummeted to third place in the Commons, Trudeau was always telling his audiences that Liberals were the authors of their own falling fortunes.