McGuinty’s statement on gas plants was untrue, key witness tells trial

By — Oct 17 2017

In the exquisitely even-handed manner that is his trademark and in his usual careful language, Ontario’s former top public servant Tuesday called former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty a big fat liar.

Peter Wallace was being cross-examined by Brian Gover, lawyer for former McGuinty chief of staff David Livingston.

Livingston and his former deputy, Laura Miller, are pleading not guilty to charges relating to their alleged destruction of documents about the McGuinty government’s billion-dollar decision to cancel two gas-fired electricity plants in Oakville and Mississauga.

