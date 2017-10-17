Morneau Must ‘Come Clean’ About Shares In Family Company, Tories Say

Conservatives demanded to know Tuesday whether Finance Minister Bill Morneau had sold his shares in his family company, suggesting that if not, he’d broken the law.

“The law requires that ministers put their assets in a blind trust within 120 days of being appointed, but we have learned that the finance minister chose not to put his family fortune into a blind trust,” Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stated as he led off question period.

“The law is in place to prevent conflicts of interest, and Canadians deserve to know whether the minister is using his position to benefit his family company.