Morneau walks himself into a political crisis

There is nothing quite like the sight of opposition politicians circling when they smell political blood in the water.

Particularly when the fish is as big as the federal finance minister.

Tuesday, Bill Morneau swam away. It did nothing to slow the Commons feeding frenzy.

This is not the way the Liberals envisioned celebrating Small Business Week, also known as Liberal Climb Down Week, and we’re just getting to hump day.