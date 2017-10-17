Post-Maria, Trump’s approval rating on hurricanes down 20 points

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC, on August 29, 2017 for Texas to view the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s approval rating for handling the federal government’s response to recent hurricanes has dropped 20 points in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

In mid-September, 64% of Americans said they approved of Trump’s handling of the US hurricane response. That finding followed his administration’s handling of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which hit the US mainland in late-August and September. Now, as many Puerto Ricans remain without access to clean water or electricity nearly a month after Maria hit, just 44% say they approve.