Singh wants to lead Canada, yet would support Quebec secession

On the sensitive topic of Quebec’s secession, the NDP has a history of being coy about the process. Throughout the early 2000s, party veterans like Jack Layton, Thomas Mulcair and Craig Scott claimed Quebec could trigger secession talks if a mere 50 per cent plus one of Quebecers voted to leave. Never mind that the Supreme Court had said in 1998 that a “clear majority” of Quebecers would need to support separation before Canada could be dragged into messy divorce proceedings, and that a clear majority has long meant more than a simple majority. Mere details! Boring technicalities!

