Trudeau comes to Morneau’s defence over lack of blind trust for assets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his Finance Minister over the ex-businessman’s decision not to place his substantial wealth in a blind trust while serving in public office, saying Bill Morneau merely did as instructed by the Ethics Commissioner.

As The Globe and Mail reported on Monday, Mr. Morneau, who is among the richest members of the Trudeau Liberal cabinet, has not put any assets in a blind trust that would be beyond his reach while he is in office. Mr. Trudeau, on the other hand, has placed his family’s fortune inside one – a move the Prime Minister has previously championed as a significant ethical measure.