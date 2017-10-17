National Newswatch
Trump proves Canadians got it right on health care

By — Oct 17 2017

Last week a beaming Donald Trump signed executive orders in front of a fawning audience clustered around his desk that will make it much harder for ordinary Americans to buy health insurance.

And once again Canadians across the country looked across the border in disbelief at how Americans just can’t come to grips with the idea that medical care is a right for everyone, not just those who can afford it.

Americans also resist the idea that providing medical care is a collective responsibility whether it be for someone who has been in a car accident or diagnosed with breast cancer.

