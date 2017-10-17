Why Canada may have to walk away from the NAFTA table — and soon

Are the Americans just behaving like Americans in the NAFTA talks, or like Trumpians?

There’s a difference. The Americans have always thrown their weight around in trade talks. It’s what they do. Their interlocutors expect it, and know how to deal with it — at the table and in the back halls of the negotiations — in order to find a way through to a deal.

The Trumpians aren’t interested in a deal. They only want a win for a client base of one: Donald Trump. He’s called NAFTA “the worst” trade deal in history, which is transparently false. In the midst of the talks, he talks about “terminating” NAFTA. With the Canadian prime minister sitting beside him in the Oval Office last week, he mused aloud to the media about doing “a bilateral” deal with Canada, putting Justin Trudeau in a very awkward place.