Bombardier’s surrender of C Series an act of desperation

The only surprise about Bombardier’s move to surrender control of the C Series to one or the other member of the planet’s big-airplane duopoly is that it took this long.

During this nearly two-decade-long saga, the odds were always stacked against Bombardier. Its decision to try to take on Airbus and Boeing on their own turf – the 100-plus seat jet category – always contained an element of sheer recklessness. Betting the house on a product that sought to eat into the market share of its rich and ruthless rivals was not the kind of provocation Bombardier could ever afford to make on its own. That is now painfully clear as Canada’s national aerospace champion hands the C Series controls to Air