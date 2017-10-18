Canada heartened by new congressional research report on NAFTA: source

The Trudeau government is taking a measure of comfort in a new report by the U.S. Congress that casts doubt on one of Donald Trump’s priorities for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, The Canadian Press has learned.

The Congressional Research Service says in a report issued last week that there is no clear path for Trump to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico, one of his major complaints and an overarching priority for revamping a pact he has repeatedly threatened to tear up.

The report emerged just as the fourth round of NAFTA talks was ending in Washington, exposing for all to see the massive gap between the negotiating parties on most of the major issues, including dairy, autos, the pact’s enforcement mechanisms and a controversial U.S. request for a five-year sunset clause.