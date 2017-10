Canada’s most-lobbied staffers drive policy tied to federal purse

Canada’s top-lobbied political staffers have “panache,” and are “affable” and “rigorous,” according to those who’ve sat down with the men who are the government’s most-sought officials based on communications reports filed in the federal lobbying registry this year.

The three most in-demand staffers are all policy advisers to ministers in important departments connected to Liberal platform promises and potential funding, observers say, namely innovation, finance, and infrastructure