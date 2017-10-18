CSeries planes — controlled in Europe, built in Alabama, subsidized in Canada

The usual claque of critics could be heard jeering at Bombardier’s “sale” of 50.01 per cent of its CSeries passenger jet project to Airbus, its European aerospace rival.

Some found fault with the sale price — zero — for a majority interest in a plane that has cost US$6 billion (so far) to develop, a third of it public money. Others grumbled at the resulting dilution of the government of Quebec’s stake in the CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), from 49.5 per cent when purchased for US$1 billion two years ago, to just 19 per cent today. (Bombardier holds the remaining 31 per cent.)

Still others pointed out the deal means a shift of final assembly of the planes, at least for the U.S. market, to Airbus’s new plant in Alabama. Perhaps this will allow the planes to escape the 300 per cent duties the U.S. Commerce Department was otherwise prepared to impose on them; perhaps not. Perhaps Airbus will continue making planes for other buyers at Bombardier’s plant in Mirabel, Que.; perhaps over time it will prefer to centralize production in non-union Alabama. Assuming there are other buyers.