Do as we say, not as we do: The Liberals revert to type

Political parties project well-deserved stereotypes of themselves — earned through years of either governing the country or kvetching in opposition.

The Conservatives — bless their tar paper souls — are petty, secretive, bullying and utterly doctrinaire in spirit if not always in practice. The NDP, having never tasted real power in its nearly 60 years of existence, is a band of righteous losers — the conscience you appreciate but often ignore.

Then there’s the Liberal party. Oh God, the Liberals are my favourite, if only because they are so quick to revert to type. In opposition, they (like everyone else) are as pure as Prairie grain, quick to be offended at any spending cut, partisan extravagance or ethical lapse, real or perceived. We’ll be better, they say. Real Change. Hope And Hard Work. Sunny Ways.