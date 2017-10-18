For Scheer and Singh’s 1st byelection tests, winning isn’t everything – but it helps

The destinies of Canada’s two new opposition leaders — Andrew Scheer of the Conservative Party and Jagmeet Singh of the NDP — won’t be decided when they face their first electoral tests in two byelections on Monday.

But history suggests that those who see gains in their first trip to the polls as leaders are more likely to make gains nationwide later on when it really counts.

Byelections will be held in the ridings of Sturgeon River–Parkland in Alberta and Lac-Saint-Jean in Quebec to replace retired Conservative MPs Rona Ambrose and Denis Lebel. These are the first to take place since Scheer (on May 27) and Singh (on Oct. 1) were named the leaders of their respective parties.