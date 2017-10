In nuclear deal debate, Iran knows Congress, US allies are on its side

When President Donald Trump refused to certify that waiving economic sanctions on Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is in America’s interest last week, he cited a long list of reasons. From Iran’s aid to Hamas and Hezbollah, its role in the Iraqi Civil War, to its meddling in Yemen and unflinching support for Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, he painted a troubling — and mostly accurate — picture of Iranian foreign policy.