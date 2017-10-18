John Dunsworth’s death changes Nova Scotia film landscape:’The man was a legend’

Everyone in Nova Scotia’s theatre and film industry has a John Dunsworth story.

For actor Jeremy Webb, it was being compelled to spout Shakespearean monologues in Dunsworth’s downtown Halifax casting office in the late ’90s.

“He started to get all excited and he wanted another one and another one,” said Webb, who credits Dunsworth with getting him his first television gig after moving to the city from the United Kingdom in 1998.

“There I am, essentially on Barrington Street, in a shopfront casting office doing Shakespeare at full tilt wondering what the hell I was getting into. But that was just so typical. He had this energy and drive and passion for everyone in the community… Every single person in the theatre, TV and film industry has a John Dunsworth story. The man was a legend.”