Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns over abuse allegations

Gilbert Rozon, the impresario behind Montreal’s world-famous Just for Laughs Festival, has quit the entertainment company over unspecified allegations of abuse.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday evening. It was confirmed as authentic by a spokesperson for the festival as well as the organizing committee of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations, where Rozon was a commissioner.

“I am resigning out of respect for the employees and the families that work for these organizations as well as all our partners. I certainly don’t want to overshadow their activities,” Rozon wrote in what he titled an official declaration.