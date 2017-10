Morneau Planning Canadian Fiscal Update Next Week

Finance Minister Bill Morneau may release his fiscal update as early as next week, though a final decision hasn’t been made, a person familiar with the plans said.

One option that has been considered is Oct. 25, though that conflicts with a Bank of Canada rate decision, according to the person, who spoke on condition they not be named while discussions are ongoing. There are other dates next week that are also possible, the person said, and an announcement from Morneau could be coming soon.