Please, no questions for the finance minister

As you all know, the finance minister has found himself in a few little pickles lately, so Bill Morneau made himself available and accountable, as per the Trudeau government’s commitment to real change.

Indeed, there he was: available to be stared at in a pizzeria in Stouffville, Ont., Monday (but please direct your questions to the prime minister); and for a brief statement during a news conference in Montreal Tuesday (sorry, couldn’t make it back for question period); and to again be stared at in the House of Commons Wednesday (when it’s the “prime minister’s question period,” meaning Justin Trudeau is supposed to field all of the questions).