The sad part is Morneau was supposed to be the adult at the table

If Monday was bad for Bill Morneau, Tuesday was worse. And no one, least of all fiscal conservatives, should take any pleasure in this.

The Conservatives are hammering Morneau over not putting his considerable wealth into a blind trust 120 days after being appointed to cabinet, as per section 27 of the Conflict of Interest Act.

“Is there anyone over there who’s even slightly embarrassed about the hypocrisy of the finance minister keeping his shares out of a blind trust and not disclosing this to the public?” Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said in Tuesday’s Question Period, aiming his remarks at the Liberals.