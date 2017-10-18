Tories could force vote on move to punish Liberal MP for voting to extend tax change consultations

Liberal backbench MP Wayne Long may “respect and understand” his party’s decision to remove him from two House committees after he voted with the opposition on a motion calling for the government to extend the public consultation period on its plan to tighten the tax rules that govern private corporations, but his Conservative colleagues aren’t of the same mind.

The Conservatives are not quite ready to sign off on the parliamentary paperwork needed to impose the sentence handed down by Liberal Whip Pablo Rodriguez in response to Long’s actions — not, that is, without giving Commons denizens on both sides of the aisle the opportunity to wade into the debate over whether the punishment fits the crime.