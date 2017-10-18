Trudeau defends Morneau’s use of ethics loophole to maintain ownership of shares in family business

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s use of an ethics loophole to maintain ownership of shares in his family’s business, saying he was acting on the advice of the ethics commissioner, who cleared it.

CTV News exclusively reported Tuesday that Morneau continues to own shares in his family’s business Morneau Shepell through a corporate structure that keeps him from having to divest or put his shares in a blind trust.

“He followed all of her advice,” said Trudeau, speaking about the advice Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson gave Morneau when he was elected, that a blind trust for his shares was not required.