Trudeau’s damage control is both bizarre and insulting

The news conference Monday at a pizzeria in Stouffville, Ont, at which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced a reduction in the federal small business tax rate, was both bizarre and insulting.

First the insulting part.

The announcement – that over the next 14 months the Liberal government will lower the small business tax rate in stages from 10.5 per cent to nine per cent – was clearly a response to the outrage the government has faced during the past three months over its proposed increases in taxes on entrepreneurs’ and professionals’ incomes.

Clearly.