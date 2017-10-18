Trump has repeatedly politicized military service and sacrifice

President Donald Trump, though often acting as a champion of the military, has at times politicized the sacrifice of those who paid a terrible price in the nation’s wars in a way that few of his predecessors would have countenanced.

He clearly reveres America’s fighting men and women. He often boasts about their prowess, has surrounded himself with hard charging generals and has vowed to reinvent veterans’ health care. But he’s also been happy to use the military for his own political ends when it suits him.