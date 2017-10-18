What Could Have Been Done on Corporate Tax Reform

As I write this article on the latest version of private corporate tax reform, not all the details have been revealed. Nor has there been sufficient time to fully digest the October amendments to the historic July 18, 2017 proposals and understand their economic impacts.

As a reminder, the July 18 pro‎posals included three major changes. Any related persons (spouses, kids and other relations) would need to contribute capital or labour to be entitled to a share of the profits of a Canadian-controlled private corporation (the government called this “income sprinkling” but it is more commonly referred to as income splitting). The proposals would also more heavily tax retained earnings if invested in assets earning investment income (these assets are referred to as “passive assets” to perhaps suggest they are “dead money” even though retentions are critical to reduce credit costs, provide a cushion against risk and provide funds for future expansion). Further, the “surplus stripping” proposals would limit the ability to convert dividends into lower-taxed capital gains (this was a common strategy — pay out income as the least heavily taxed source of income).

