Wynne Liberals broke every rule in the book

By — Oct 18 2017

Normally, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk’s complete evisceration of how Premier Kathleen Wynne plans to pay for her “Fair Hydro Plan” would be an election game changer.

That is, the final nail in the coffin of the Wynne government’s financial credibility, leading to its defeat at the polls in June.

Lysyk’s findings, released Tuesday, are devastating for the Liberals.

She concluded “senior government officials” knowingly ignored the government’s “own policy for preparing financial statements” to create “an unnecessary, complex financing structure” designed to keep “the true financial impact of most of its 25% electricity-rate reduction off the province’s books … by understating future annual deficits and net debt.”

