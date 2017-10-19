A man and two boys face charges in Niagara Falls, Ont., human trafficking case

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A police officer investigating suspicious activity around a car in Niagara Falls, Ont., has led to human trafficking charges against a man and two boys.

Police say the officer found a man and girl and the investigation led them to a motel, where they found two more girls.

An 18-year-old Welland, Ont., man and two boys — aged 16 and 17 — were arrested.

They each face eight charges that include trafficking in people under 18, material benefit from trafficking in people under 18, material benefit from sexual services, and making, publishing or possessing child pornography.

All three were to appear in court in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday.

The Canadian Press