Bill Morneau does the right thing two years too late

“I don’t think I’ve been down here before,” Bill Morneau said as he strode to the podium Thursday afternoon,

He was talking about a subterranean news conference room on Parliament Hill, but he might as well have been talking about his political fortunes.

Morneau had been everywhere this week — Stouffville, Erinsville, and Markham, Ont., Montreal and Hampton, N.B., — everywhere but where he should have been, in Ottawa, taking action and answering questions if the Liberal government had proved more adept at desperately needed damage control on a burgeoning conflict-of-interest crisis.