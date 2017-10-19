Bill Morneau tries to divest himself of a controversy

Just before question period, the finance minister summoned reporters to a small media room in Centre Block’s basement to explain that he would be divesting himself of a million shares in his family business.

In the House of Commons, the opposition would attempt to divest from Bill Morneau its pound of flesh.

“The finance minister hid his offshore company in France, until he got caught. And then he reported it,” recounted Pierre Poilievre, Morneau’s Conservative shadow. “He hid from Canadians his millions of dollars in Morneau Shepell shares in a numbered company in Alberta, despite wrongly telling others it was in a blind trust. Until he got caught. And now he’s selling them.