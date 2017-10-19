‘Dear Jeff…’: Trudeau sends personal pitch to Amazon CEO on choosing Canada for its second headquarters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a personal pitch to Amazon to open its second headquarters north of the border, marketing Canada’s cities as “progressive, confident and natural homes” for the company.

The deadline to submit bids to Amazon ended Wednesday at midnight, and Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary are all expected to be in on the scramble, among many others.

In a two-page letter dated Oct. 13 that starts “Dear Jeff,” Trudeau gives Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos the full sales pitch on Canada — though diligently avoids tipping his hand toward one city or another.

The letter puts a heavy emphasis on Canada as an open, tolerant