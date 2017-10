Europe can learn much from Justin Trudeau the Trump-tamer

The Canadian leader faces trouble at home but he remains a vital flag-bearer of liberal values. Of all the bizarre images of Donald Trump with other world leaders, the one that looks most like a political remake of Neil Simon’s screen study in male incompatibility, The Odd Couple, is the President alongside Justin Trudeau. From body language to world view, the neighbouring leaders could hardly diverge more.

