Governments grappling with how to keep pot bought online out of the hands of underage users

The Liberal government’s point man on pot legalization says strict safeguards will be put in place for home delivery of the drug once it is available for purchase online as planned.

“If we’re going to use a mail delivery system, we have to make sure that that works, to make sure that this is not accessible to people underage,” Bill Blair, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of justice, told CBC News.

When the federal government introduced its cannabis legalization bill last April, it said provinces and territories would oversee sale and distribution of the drug. But it opened the door to online sales from federally licensed producers “with secure home delivery through the mail or by courier.”

Alberta announced its cannabis framework two weeks ago. That province won’t allow online sales at first because of concerns the drug could be delivered to someone under the legal age limit.