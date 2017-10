Iran’s Ayatollah says Trump is ‘foul-mouthed’ and ‘pretends to be an idiot’

In his first comments after US President Donald Trump said he intended to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, on Wednesday called Trump “foul-mouthed” and someone who “pretends to be an idiot.”

Speaking before a group of what was described by his office as “hundreds of young elites and outstanding scientific talents,” Khamenei said that the European opposition to Trump’s decision was “good, but not enough.”