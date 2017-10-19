Just For Laughs restructures after Gilbert Rozon accused of sexual assault

Just For Laughs has announced a restructuring after nine women came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual assault against its now former president.

The women are accusing Gilbert Rozon of misconduct spanning three decades, according to French-language newspaper Le Devoir and radio station 98.5 FM. The allegations have not been verified by CBC/Radio-Canada and have not been proven in court.

As part of the restructuring, Rozon is officially no longer part of any of the business affairs of the company after he announced he would be stepping down on Wednesday night.