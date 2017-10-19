Liberal tax reforms’ most lasting impact may be on Morneau’s reputation

John Ivison National Post

What an exercise in futility.

The Liberals have had small businesspeople throughout the land reaching for their torches and pitchforks over proposals to clamp down on tax avoidance. This insurrection forced the government to lower its ambitions and add the sweetener of a tax cut.

The end result is that most small businesses will be better off than they were before Bill Morneau launched his quixotic quest.

The Liberals had hoped to raise up to $3 billion in new revenue. Now they will spend that amount over the next five year