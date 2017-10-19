Liberals drop capital-gains tax proposal amid family farm concerns

The Liberal government is dropping one of the three key elements of its controversial small-business tax proposals in response to farmers’ concerns that it would harm the ability to pass on the family farm to the next generation.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay made the announcement at a farm in the small eastern Ontario town of Erinsville.

Draft tax legislation that would restrict the conversion of dividend income into lower-taxed capital gains was one of three proposals Mr. Morneau released for consultation in July. The package also included a draft bill to restrict the use of income “sprinkling” among family members as a way of paying less overall tax. A third, less-developed proposal aimed to curb the use of incorporated small businesses as a vehicle for making passive investments – such as company stocks – that are unrelated to the business.