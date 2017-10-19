Morneau says ownership of assets doesn’t put him in a conflict

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says, despite still indirectly owning shares in his family’s business, he has followed the rules and, based on the advice of the ethics commissioner, he doesn’t think it puts him in a conflict of interest.

Morneau said he met with Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson when he entered public life, at which time he disclosed all his assets and she advised him how to arrange his affairs so he would not be in any potential conflicts of interest.

“We have an approach to dealing with conflicts of interest. I set forth my assets, I followed the advice of the ethics commissioner to the letter,” said Morneau Tuesday morning at a tax reform announcement in Erinsville, Ont. “And I think what that does is allow us to continue with the work that we’re going to do, free of conflicts.”