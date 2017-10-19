Morneau told former company he would use blind trust

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the company he once helmed that he would be placing his substantial holdings of Morneau Shepell in a blind trust – a mechanism used by cabinet members in office to insulate themselves from conflict-of-interest accusations.
Ultimately, he changed his mind and instead indirectly kept his holdings – a decision that only came to light this week when The Globe and Mail reported that Mr. Morneau had not used a blind trust, as Justin Trudeau did for his family fortune.
A spokeswoman for Morneau Shepell on Wednesday said Mr. Morneau, who resigned as executive chair of the firm after winning a Commons seat in the