Not your grandpa’s haggis: recipe developed for export to Canada may disappoint

TORONTO — For the first time in nearly 50 years Scotland will start exporting haggis to Canada, but traditionalists may be left disappointed as a key ingredient must be left out of the iconic dish to meet Canadian regulations.

A traditional Scottish haggis is made with a sheep's heart, liver and lungs, but Canada has an import ban on offal so Macsween of Edinburgh has developed an offal-less version to export.

The Scottish government says Scottish companies have been working to produce a haggis recipe for Canadians since Canada lifted its ban on red meat imports from Europe in 2015.

Getting Scottish products into Canada is a big priority for the Scottish government.

It reports that its food and drink exports to Canada are now worth more than $154.3 billion, with the latest reports from Scottish companies suggesting that food exports have increased by 37 per cent over the last year.

The Canadian Press