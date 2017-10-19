Ottawa to take ‘step back’ on unpopular tax-reform proposals

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is climbing down from another controversial tax proposal to address the concerns of farmers and fishers.

Morneau made the announcement at a farm alongside Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay in Erinsville, Ont., about halfway between Toronto and Ottawa, and three area Liberal MPs.

Morneau said the government is abandoning the proposed tax reform that would have restricted the conversion of income into capital gains.

“We’re going to take a step back and reconsider that aspect of our tax proposal,” he said.

The proposal would have made it more difficult for farmers and other business owners to pass on their businesses to their children.