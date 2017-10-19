Retired Senator Michael Pitfield, influential Trudeau confidant, has died

Retired senator Michael Pitfield, a longtime confidant of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau and a man who wielded enormous political influence, died Thursday after a decades-long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 80.

Pitfield was the elder Trudeau’s clerk of the Privy Council and secretary to cabinet. Senator Pitfield played an especially prominent role in the repatriation of the Constitution — a “passion project” of his, say his adult children — and the establishment of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in 1982. Photos of the day show him standing behind the Queen as she signed the constitutional proclamation.