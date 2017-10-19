National Newswatch

Secretive committee that holds House of Commons’ purse strings opens doors

By — Oct 19 2017

Donald Savoie, the eminent governance expert, once called the House of Commons’ Board of Internal Economy “the most secretive committee that has ever existed — secretive even to its own MPs.”

No longer. Fulfilling a Liberal campaign promise, the House’s governing body, which is chaired by the Speaker and comprises members of all recognized parties, is now open to public scrutiny.

I wandered into its first public meeting Thursday with raised expectations. Perhaps its members would have unique initiations rites and rituals — funny handshakes like the Freemasons or self-flagellation like Opus Dei.

