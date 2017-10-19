Secretive committee that holds House of Commons’ purse strings opens doors

Donald Savoie, the eminent governance expert, once called the House of Commons’ Board of Internal Economy “the most secretive committee that has ever existed — secretive even to its own MPs.”

No longer. Fulfilling a Liberal campaign promise, the House’s governing body, which is chaired by the Speaker and comprises members of all recognized parties, is now open to public scrutiny.

I wandered into its first public meeting Thursday with raised expectations. Perhaps its members would have unique initiations rites and rituals — funny handshakes like the Freemasons or self-flagellation like Opus Dei.