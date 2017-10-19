The dark clouds behind Singh’s sunny ways

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh has a fuzzy understanding of the right to self-determination. Either that, or the trained lawyer sees a political advantage in leaving his position on the right to secession, and the ease with which it can be exercised, open to interpretation as he courts Quebec and Sikh separatists in his bid to become prime minister.

Either way, the new NDP Leader needs to come clean on whether he supports the creation of an independent country for Sikhs in the Punjab region of India or simply the right of Sikh separatists to non-violently express their desire for one without facing persecution by the Indian government. If it’s the latter, that’s fine and Mr. Singh will have no further explaining to do.