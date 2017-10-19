The Latest: Democrats lining up for Obama campaign stops

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on former President Barack Obama campaigning for Democrats running for governor in New Jersey and Virginia (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

People were waiting in line for hours as former President Barack Obama returns to the campaign trail to stump for New Jersey's Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

Obama is dropping in Thursday afternoon on campaign workers in Newark, New Jersey, for a private "canvass kickoff" for Democrat Phil Murphy, who's running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Seventy-year-old Jersey City resident Diane Coleman was among the first wave of people let in the room where Obama will speak.

The Democrat says she voted for Obama twice and would vote for him again if he could run. She emphasized that speaking negatively of Republican President Donald Trump could alienate some voters.

Obama will head to Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday evening to rally support for Democrat Ralph Northam in his race against former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie.

1 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidates in New Jersey and Virginia as they gear up for next month's elections.

Obama will first drop in on campaign workers in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday for a private "canvass kickoff" for Democratic candidate Phil Murphy. He will then head to Richmond, Virginia, to rally support for Democrat Ralph Northam.

Murphy is leading in polls against New Jersey's Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the race to replace Gov. Chris Christie.

Northam is in a tight race with former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie.

An August NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 51 per cent of Americans said they have a favourable opinion of Obama, while 35 per cent had a negative opinion.

The Associated Press